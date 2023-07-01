Young Kulas brace for New Caledonia

The Digicel Young Kulas understand that the stakes are high as they brace for their OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship quarter-final match this evening.

The national U19 side is up against New Caledonia, a team that has conceded only one goal in the tournament so far.

Coach Angeline Chua says they know the calibre of their opponent but they will give it their best shot.

“We tried to study them a little bit and of course we’ll focus more on our game and how we can build from our strengths while improving on our weaknesses.”

She says the goal was to get out of the pool stages successfully and with that achieved, they will just take things a step at a time.

The two teams meet tonight at 7 at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.