Women's Super League match to kick off BOG

Football excitement is building in the North as Subrail Park prepares to host an action-packed day tomorrow.

The day’s events will kick off with a women’s match at 11:30 am, as Labasa Women FC takes on Nadi Women FC in the Women’s Super League.

This game is a must-see curtain-raiser, offering fans a chance to see top-tier women’s football talent before the main events begin.

Following the women’s fixture, the focus will turn to the two crucial men’s semi-finals, with both teams fighting for a spot in the final.

Navua takes on hosts Labasa tomorrow at 2pm in the first semifinal while Lautoka takes on Rewa in the second semifinal at 4.30pm.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.









