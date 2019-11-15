We have been tested says Rodu

It has been 10 years since the Lincoln Refrigeration Rewa side last won the Courts Inter District Championship after beating Lautoka 3-1 in the final at the ANZ Stadium.

In the 82 year history of the tournament, Rewa has won the title nine times.

Rewa drew 1-all with Lautoka before going down to Suva 2-4 and yesterday they made it count with a 5-1 win over Nasinu which enabled them to finish second from their pool.

The Delta Tigers will play defending champions Labasa in the semifinal and their coach Marika Rodu says they have really gone through fire in the pool games.

“We can see how the teams have stretched to stay alive in this competition and it shows the character in the boys and how the team can manage the semifinal so we’ve been tested enough”

Lautoka takes on Ba in the first semifinal at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow at 3pm before Labasa plays Rewa at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, in the senior division semifinals, Nadroga meets Dreketi at 10am followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Bua at 12pm.

The senior semifinals will also be played at the ANZ Stadium.

There will be a Fiji Day celebration at the Stadium at 2pm before the premier semifinal starts.