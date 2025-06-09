Wasasala poised for Bula FC debut

Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala is set to make his first appearance for the Extra Supermarket Bula FC when they face Solomon Kings in today’s Round Two clash of the OFC Pro League.

The 31-year-old has been named in the matchday squad, marking a major milestone in his football journey and a proud moment for his family.

Wasasala says the opportunity carries deep personal significance, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-held dream to be part of a professional setup.

“This opportunity means a lot to me and my family. It has always been my dream to be part of a professional team. “If I am given this opportunity, it will be a great one for me and my family, and I will do my best for the team.”

Bula FC will face Solomon Kings later today, hoping to gain momentum in the OFC Pro League’s second round.

The match will air LIVE on FBC 2.

