Tough weekend for Suva

The Suva football side knows it won’t be easy for them this weekend as they will be battling two teams in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The side takes on Nadroga on Friday and Lautoka on Sunday.

Suva football coach, Babs Khan says this will be tough on the players and the coaching staff as players’ recovery is important.

“Two games in three days, 90 minutes game is a big task but it’s about recovery, what my coaching staff will come up with will be a big task for them.”

Suva will be facing Nadroga on Friday at 7pm at the Uprising Ground before they host the Sugar-city side on Sunday at the same venue at 4pm.