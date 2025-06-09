Team work key for Suva

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The dark horse of the 2025 FMF Inter District Championship, Power Volt Suva, will once again head into today’s semifinal against Stratum Construction Rewa as underdogs at 4R Stadium Govind Park Ba.

Suva, Rewa and RC Manubhai Ba remain unbeaten in the competition.

One of the key players for Suva is Ramzan Khan who was also named Player of the Match in their 3-1 victory against Extra Supermarket Labasa on Thursday in its final pool A match.

Khan believes their bond keeps them going in this tournament and the reason they’ve come this far.

”It was a challenging game for us (against Labasa) and it was the team spirit that make us get the 3 points”.

Suva faces Rewa at 4:30pm.

In the first semifinal, hosts Ba play Labasa at 2pm.

The live commentaries of both semifinals will air on Radio Fiji 2.

