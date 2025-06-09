Suva makes IDC semis, Nadi, Lautoka out

Power Volt Suva is the fourth and final team confirmed for the FMF Inter District Championship.

This is after they beat Extra Supermarket Labasa 3-1 in the final pool match.

The result means RC Manubhai Ba is the lone western team in the semis while Nadi and Lautoka are now out of the race.

Labasa started without Simione Tamanisau, Lino Iliesa, Christopher Wasasala, Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Ashnil Raju

Three goals were scored inside five minutes after a quite first 30 minutes.

Suva conceded an own goal in the 35th minute when Remeuru Tekiate tried to stop a Rusiate Doidoi pass to Ratu Anare but instead tapped the ball in.

However, in the 38th minute, Gagame Feni, shocked Labasa goalkeeper Jitoko Vulava with a powerful shot from inside the box.

Just three minutes later, Dave Radrigai, calmly sneaked past defenders to score the second goal with Suva leading 2-1 at half-time.

Faizal Ali put the result beyond reach with another goal.

Suva will feature in the semifinals on Saturday.

