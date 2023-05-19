Suva adopted by part of Luganville community

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Suva football pulled away from the demands of match preparation to engage in several off-field events in the Solway Community just outside Luganville in Vanuatu.

The squad met with families and enjoyed local cuisine before playing football with children.

Coach Babs Khan says it’s a breath of fresh air to mingle with the locals and do things outside of just competing in the OFC Champions League.

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

They were also hosted to dinner by the Fijian community in the area.

Now adopted by the Solway community, Suva should have plenty of support tomorrow when they face the Solomon Warriors in their final pool match at 4pm.



[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

This is a crunch match for the Whites as a draw is enough to get them a place in the semi-finals.