Spectators can re-use tickets

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that spectators can re-use their tickets from the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi for the finals this weekend.

This means that fans can enjoy the thrilling matches without having to purchase new tickets.

Yusuf also reveals that the finals will feature a curtain raiser match between Savusavu and Nasinu, with the winner advancing to the Super League next year.

“If they bring a copy of this ticket they will be allowed free entry to watch the two games and of course those who don’t have (ticket), then the entry fees are only $5 for the two games.”

Furthermore, Yusuf assured that everything is expected to fall into place during the finals this weekend.

This ensures that spectators can look forward to a well-organized and enjoyable experience.

In preparation for the upcoming matches, the pre-sale of tickets to the semi-finals and finals of the BOG will start tomorrow at Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, for the postponed matches, Extra Supermarket Labasa FC vs Rooster Chicken Ba FC and Security Systems Management/Oceania Fibreglass PTE Ltd. Tailvu Naitasiri and Ezy Kool/Star Pool Nadi FC matches will be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow.

The semi-finals and finals will be played at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this Saturday and Sunday.