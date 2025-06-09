Spain beat Georgia 2-0 to edge closer to World Cup spot

[Source: Reuters]

Spain continued their dominant World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Georgia at Elche’s Manuel Martinez Valero stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal extended the European champions’ perfect run in Group E as they edge closer to securing a place at the 2026 tournament.

The breakthrough for the second goal arrived in the 64th as Oyarzabal unleashed a stunning free kick from the edge of the box, finding the top corner and sealing the result.

The win leaves Spain top of Group E with nine points, three ahead of Turkey, while Georgia remain third with three points. Bulgaria sit bottom, having suffered three consecutive defeats.

