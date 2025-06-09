Seru nets hat-trick in extra time for Rakiraki

Substitute Watisoni Seru scored three goals in the second spell of extra-time to help Rakiraki beat RA Logistic Lami 6-2 and retain the FMF Senior Division title.

The Naloto, Verata, Tailevu villager and year three Nursing student at the University of Fiji exposed the tired Lami defense when he came on.

The Rakiraki side managed to net four goals in the extra spells with national Under 15 rep, Jone Loga,scoring another.

Loga was calm in the midfield for Rakiraki as he’s been playing in the senior division since he was 13 years old.

The youngster helped Rakiraki net three goals in extra-time after the game ended 2-all in normal time.

Rakiraki was leading 1-nil with a goal to Puneet Kumar in the 28th minute.

Lami’s Rohit Chand equalised in the 35th minute before Sahil Naresh struck in the 40th to put them in the lead 2-1 at half-time.

Sanjay Dutt equalized for Rakiraki with a well set-up goal in the second half.

However, Rakiraki saved the best for last and put the result beyond reach in extra-time

