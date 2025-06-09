Rewa hopes to end 15 years of IDC drought

Tevita Waranivalu [right] [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The most consistent football side in Fiji this year, Stratum Construction Rewa, will make their third successive tournament final today where they’ll play RC Manubhai Ba in the FMF Inter District Championship decider.

Rewa last won the IDC in 2010 beating Lautoka 3-1 with the likes of Marika Rodu, Epeli Saukuru, Archie Watkins and James Naka featuring for the Delta Tigers.

In the 87 year history of the tournament, Rewa has lifted the title nine times and runners up on seven occassions.

They have a chance to win their first tournament title this year today after falling to Labasa in the Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants finals.

Veteran Tevita Waranivalu says they understand what’s at stake

‘The last time Rewa won was 2010 but I can’t promise anything yet but we’ll leave it to the Almighty tomorrow and we have faith in him and hope we do well’.

The last time Rewa and Ba met in the IDC final was in 2004 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva which the Men In Black won 3-nil on penalty kicks.

This will be the sixth time in the IDC’s 87 year history that the two teams meet in the final.

Ba met Rewa in the first tournament final in 1938 then later in 1947,1976,2001,2004.

Out of the five IDC finals the two sides played in, Rewa has won three and Ba two.

John Orobulu scored a double for Rewa yesterday in their 2-nil victory over Power Volt Suva in the semifinals.

Rewa faces RC Manubhai Ba at 3pm today.

In the senior division, substitute Watisoni Seru scored three goals in the second spell of extra time to help Rakiraki beat RA Logistic Lami 6-2 and retain the title.

Nasinu battles Tavua at 12:30pm in the Premier final.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Super Premier and Premier finals on Radio Fiji 2.

