Recovery and sharpness key for Bula FC

Bula FC coach Stephane Auvray believes his side has struck the right balance between recovery and preparation as they gear up for the next circuit.

After a demanding stretch of three matches in quick succession, Auvray said it was important to give players time to reset both physically and mentally.

He says while the break was short, it was good.

“We have to give the players days off because they are away from their families and they also have to recover after three games back to back.”

The squad returned to camp with purpose, completing four days of training that included three high intensity sessions before tapering off ahead of travel.

With the foundation laid, Auvray has turned his attention to sharpening the team’s cutting edge in the final third.

The focus this week has been on what he describes as the “last zone of the field” disrupting opponents in dangerous areas and being clinical when opportunities arise.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to be better in that zone in the next circuit because as you know we are able now to create chances, have good possession, however we have to finish the chances.”

While pleased with his side’s ability to control possession and build attacking phases, Auvray admits results will ultimately depend on converting that dominance into points.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu on Sunday at 1pm and you can catch LIVE coverage on FBC Sports from 12:45pm.

