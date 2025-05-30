Pratap is the new Fiji FA VP south

Former Suva FC president Ritesh Pratap is Fiji Football Association’s new Vice President South.

Vice President South elections saw current Vice President Jitendra Reddy in contention with Rewa FA’s vice president Peter Cecil Singh and former Suva FA president Ritesh Pratap.

Pratap won by 26 votes, Reddy had 20 votes, while Cecil had three votes.

Mere Veikata won the Vice President Women’s seat successfully challenging the current sitting Vice President, Susan Wise.

Rayaz Khan of the Labasa Football Association, the sole nominee for the Vice President North post, was elected unopposed by acclamation.

The Vice-Presidential Elections were conducted during the Fiji FA Congress today at Fiji FA headquarters, Vatuwaqa, Suva.

