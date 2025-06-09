Police use tear gas amid protests at Norway v Israel World Cup qualifier

[Source: Reuters]

The World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel in Oslo on Saturday was marked by protests and a heavy security response including the use of tear gas, with Norwegian fans divided over Israel’s participation in the tournament due to the war in Gaza.

Ahead of the game, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered to protest outside the Norwegian parliament, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team.

“The match should not have been played. If Russia is expelled, then Israel should be expelled as well,” said Norway fan Johan, who was dressed in a Palestine jersey.

Marching towards Ullevaal Stadium with Palestinian flags and flares, the protesters gathered outside, vowing to continue until kickoff as nearby buildings displayed pro-Palestinian banners hanging from balconies.

Security was tight around the stadium, with police closing several entrances hours before the match started, conducting bag searches, and reducing the number of spectators allowed in.

Later, Norwegian police confirmed they had used tear gas on a group of protesters who attempted to breach the barricades surrounding the stadium as the match was being played.

“Several protesters have broken through the police barricades outside Ullevaal Stadium. We have therefore used gas to gain control of the crowd. No one has been injured in connection with the incident,” the police said in a statement to Norwegian media.

The police also arrested several demonstrators, according news agency NTB.

Some Norwegian supporters appeared unconcerned about the political background to the match, seeing it only as another hurdle to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998.

“We are going to watch Norway basically qualify tonight and it’s going to be great night,” one fan said.

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants stormed through Israeli towns and a music festival on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages.

