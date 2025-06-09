Player to undergo counselling after testing for alcohol  

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that one player breached the association’s protocol after testing positive for alcohol at the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament in Labasa last weekend.

However, Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf, explained that while the player will undergo counselling, he will not be suspended.

He says that the association is still in the process of developing formal policies regarding alcohol breaches.

Meanwhile, three other players tested positive for illegal substances during the first two days of the BOG tournament.

In these cases, the players will be immediately stood down, and the Fiji FA disciplinary committee will take appropriate action.

