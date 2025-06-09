Orobulu sends Rewa to third successive final

Stratum Construction Rewa will play in its third successive tournament final this year.

This is after they beat Power Volt Suva 2-nil in their FMF Inter District Championship semifinal clash at 4R Govind Park Ba.

Rewa reached the finals of Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants but lost to Labasa on both occasions.

Solomon Islander John Orobulu struck twice for Rewa and looks set to win the Golden Boot award with seven goals to his name

Orobulu netted his goals on either side of the half.

The last time Rewa and Ba met in the IDC final was in 2004 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva which the Men In Black won 3-nil on penalty kicks.

This will be the sixth time in the IDC’s 87 year history that the two teams meet in the final.

Ba met Rewa in the first tournament final in 1938 then later in 1947,1976,2001,2004.

Out of the five IDC finals the two sides played in, Rewa has won three and Ba two.

The Delta Tigers last won the IDC in 2010 with the likes of Marika Rodu, Epeli Saukuru, Archie Watkins and James Naka.

Rewa faces RC Manubhai Ba at 3pm tomorrow.

In the senior division final, Lami takes on Rakiraki at 10am.

Nasinu battles Tavua at 12:30pm in the Premier final.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Super Premier final on Radio Fiji 2.

