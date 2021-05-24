NZOTC partners with Nasinu Football

NZOTC South Pacific PTE Limited has secured the naming rights for the Nasinu Football side for the Digicel Premier League this season.

NZOTC donated $20, 000 worth of sponsorship to help boost Nasinu’s campaign this year.

The Giant Killers who are making their return to the premier division after a year, will be fielding one of the youngest sides in the DPL tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Nasinu President Ashok Balgovind says this is the new era and future of Nasinu football, and will be a risk worth taking.

Balgovind thanked NZOTC for their timely assistance, given the current pandemic, many business have been adamant of forking out sponsorships.

NZOTC Director Prakash Gulabdas says they’re happy to be given the opportunity to sponsors the youthful Nasinu side.

Gulabdas hopes this will motivate the team to fight for their spot in the premier division.

Nasinu will kick-off the DPL on Sunday against Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 12 midday.

At the same venue, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nadi at 3pm at Prince Charles Park and Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at the same time.