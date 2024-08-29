Nunez banned for 5 games after Copa Brawl

[Source: Reuters]

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has been banned for five international matches.

At the same time, several other players were also suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following Uruguay’s Copa America loss to Colombia in July, South American soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.

Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four games, while Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Mathias Olivera each received three-game suspensions.

Article continues after advertisement

After Colombia’s 1-0 victory in the Copa semi-final, Uruguay players climbed into the stands and exchanged blows with opposition fans.

Uruguay captain Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

The Uruguay FA was also fined $20,000, and 11 players were sanctioned for their involvement in the brawl. Nunez was fined $20,000, Bentancur $16,000, and Araujo, Olivera, and Gimenez $12,000 each.