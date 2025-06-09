Northern pride on display as Lions play at home

The friendly north is buzzing with excitement as the Babasiga Lions prepares to compete in the semi-finals of the Extra Battle of the Giants.

Labasa town council special administrator, Paul Jaduram, a strong believer in Northern home boys, says he is confident that the team can bring the trophy home.

Jaduram also praised the tournament so far, with no major mishaps or injuries in last weekend’s BOG.

Article continues after advertisement

” It was a very good tournament and with the crowd that we had last week, it was a very good crowd and we hope the crowd will be bigger and we expect a bigger crowd this weekend.”

Jaduram says that local businesses have provided excellent service to visitors and noted the town’s success in maintaining a safe environment.

He adds that the friendly north reputation is something the town is proud to maintain, with authorities keeping a close watch on any minor incidents.

Navua faces Labasa at 2pm in the semi-final tomorrow while Rewa will take on Lautoka at 4.30pm.

Catch live commentary of these matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.