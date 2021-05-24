No room for losses says Labasa Coach

Labasa will need to put in the hard yards if they want to be one of the top contenders of the Digicel Fiji FACT competition which starts in two weeks.

The Babasiga Lions have had slow season in the Digicel Premier League, and recently lost to Lautoka 2-1 over the weekend.

Labasa Coach Ravneel Pratap says this type of losses is something they cannot afford heading into one of the major competitions in the Fiji Football calendar.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to pick up the momentum and come out strong for the Fiji FACT. Double, triple time the preparation has to be done, we have to step up and show commitment and we have to again focus for the Fiji FACT.”

The first round of Fiji FACT will be held at the ANZ Stadium on May 22nd before heading to Lawaqa Park from the 26th to 29th of May.

The semifinals and final will be held at Lawaqa Park on the 4th and 5th of June.

Meanwhile, there will only be one DPL match this week between Lautoka and Nadroga, with the venue and date still yet to be confirmed.