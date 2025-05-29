Navua finds renewed spirit with high chief's support

Namosi High Chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, a former Navua FC player himself and currently the Vice Chair of the Great Council of Chiefs, has been actively engaging with the Navua team, providing a powerful boost to their morale.

Navua coach Saiyad Ali shared how the High Chief has been in constant contact for the past fortnight, regularly checking in on the players.

“He has been coming to the camp, and the training grounds which really boosted the morale of the team and the players. And I think he is very much committed to the team as he has played for Navua for so long.”

While recent adverse weather conditions presented challenges for training, Ali says that such obstacles are no excuse for performance.

He acknowledged that Navua’s otherwise consistent run in the Extra Premier League was recently affected by a few unexpected losses.

Ali says that these “hiccup matches” occurred when the team was missing seven or eight regular players.

However, a crucial turning point arrived for Blue Gas Navua as key defenders Kolinio Sivoki and Vinal Prasad are back from suspension after missing five league matches.

The coach says the team is hoping for a good tournament ahead with a full squad of determined players





