Nakalevu drives home winner for Tavua

Tavua has retained its FMF Inter District Championship Premier division title after beating Nasinu 1-nil in extra time.
Savenaca Nakalevu drove home the winner in the first spell of extra time.
Nakalevu dribbled past a defender before goalkeeper Emori Ragata to score.
Article continues after advertisement
The win means two titles now rests in the west for a year after Rakiraki beat Lami 6-2 in extra to win the Senior trophy.
Nasinu’s Emmanuel Etim couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities.
Last year Tavua also beat Nasinu in the final.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.
Advertisement