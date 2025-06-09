Nakalevu drives home winner for Tavua

Tavua has retained its FMF Inter District Championship Premier division title after beating Nasinu 1-nil in extra time.

Savenaca Nakalevu drove home the winner in the first spell of extra time.

Nakalevu dribbled past a defender before goalkeeper Emori Ragata to score.

The win means two titles now rests in the west for a year after Rakiraki beat Lami 6-2 in extra to win the Senior trophy.

Nasinu’s Emmanuel Etim couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities.

Last year Tavua also beat Nasinu in the final.

