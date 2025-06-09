Lucky Sunday for Danford family

Last Sunday can be deemed lucky for William Danford and his son Gus as they both achieved something meaningful in the football scene.

On his birthday, William Danford scored the winning penalty for the Navua Combine Masters in the Battle of the Giants Veteran Tournament 40s final.

Meanwhile, in Labasa, the Navua senior team, where his Fifteen-year-old son Gus Danford plays as a midfielder, qualified for the semifinals of the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament.

William says the victory was especially sweet for the team, as they had been runners-up last year, also losing in a penalty shootout.

“So when we drew with Suva yesterday in the final, I was just thinking back. I was watching the game last year. And how Navua lost in the penalty kicks. So when I was given the opportunity to kick, I just didn’t hesitate. I just got up and I did it.”

William spoke with immense pride about his son’s passion for the sport.

He says Gus is really into soccer and gets up on his own every morning and afternoon to train.

“He’s always dedicated and committed to training with the main Navua senior team. And sometimes I worry about him. He’s only very young, you know. But I think training with the big senior team is also good for him. He’ll learn faster.”

William wished the senior Navua team good luck and says he is confident that the team can achieve something great.

Navua takes on hosts Labasa on Saturday at 2 pm in the first semifinal, while Lautoka takes on Rewa at 4.30 pm in the second semifinal.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

