Lautoka one step away from clinching IDC title

The Fresh Choice Lautoka football team is just a game away from clinching the Courts IDC title.

This is after they defeated 4R Electrical Ba 2-1 in the first premier division semifinal at the ANZ Stadium.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side showed class and determination to dethrone the Men in Black.

The Blues had to fight hard after they had to come from a goal down to clinch victory.

Ba started off well after Darold Kakasi’s 32nd-minute goal gave them a 1-nil lead.

Lautoka fought hard and equalised through Samuela Gavo five minutes later for a 1-all scoreline.

Zibraaz Sahib led by example and scored the winner for Lautoka in the 40th minute from the penalty spot.

Both teams tried hard to score in the second half but 2-1 scoreline remained till the final whistle.

