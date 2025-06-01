Lautoka beats Rewa, secures semifinal spot

Lautoka’s skipper Saula Waqa once again proved to be the match-winner, scoring the solo goal against Rewa to secure his side a spot in the Bic Fiji FACT semi-finals.

The crucial moment arose from a defensive error by Rewa’s Gabrielle Matanisiga, who was late in clearing the ball.

Waqa capitalized swiftly, snatching the ball from Matanisiga’s feet and finding himself in a one-on-one situation with the Rewa goalkeeper.

The Sugar City boys appeared in strong form throughout the match, creating multiple attacking opportunities.

Just before halftime, Waqa even had a goal disallowed after contesting an aerial ball with Rewa keeper James Do’oro.

In the second half, Rewa attempted to create opportunities, notably with James Orobulu stepping onto the field, but Lautoka’s defense stood strong and resolute, denying the Delta Tigers any clear breakthroughs.

Rewa will now anxiously await the outcome of the Navua vs. Ba match to determine their qualification fate for the semifinals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.