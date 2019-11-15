Labasa and Lautoka meet in IDC final after 47 years

The SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa and Fresh Choice Lautoka sides will meet in the Courts Inter District Championship final after 47 years.

Labasa and Lautoka last met in the IDC final in 1973 which the sugar city side won 1-0 at their home ground.

Defending champions Labasa will be after their sixth title and the last time they won when the tournament was held at the ANZ Stadium was in 2011.

The Babasiga Lions have never won back to back titles in the 82-year history of the IDC.

Lautoka has lifted the IDC trophy 18 times and the last time they won was at the ANZ Stadium two years where Samuela Nabenia scored the winning goal against Suva for the 1-0 win.

Blues Coach Ravinesh Kumar says Labasa is a quality side, however, they are blessed to have played Ba in the semifinal.

Kumar says Ba brought out the best in them.

“Playing Ba and going to the final is something good for us that we played a very good team, the champion of Fiji and we are going to the final now so basically I will say Ba lifted the performance of the team.”

Labasa Coach Ronil Lal says the Babasiga Lions and Lautoka have one thing in common.

He adds many fans wrote Labasa off following their 1-0 loss to Navua on the opening day while some didn’t think Lautoka would make the final.

“Nobody gave Lautoka a chance and today they are in the finals and a very good side with a good coach, one of the best coach in Fiji, it won’t be easy tactically they will be very well prepared.”

Labasa takes on Lautoka in the final at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Meanwhile, Bua is currently playing Nadroga in the senior final.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.