MINI BUDGET
Full Coverage

Football

Labasa aims for another win at home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 7, 2022 12:40 pm
Labasa Football. [File Photo]

Labasa football will be out for a back-to-back win at its home ground.

The side bagged a 2-1 win against Tailevu Naitasiri in their Digicel Premier League match last weekend and aims to bag another three points against Lautoka.

The Babasiga Lions is currently playing the Sugar City side at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Both sides are locked at nil-all as the first half progresses.

The Ravneel Pratap coached side is currently seventh on the standings with eight points.

A win will place them at fifth with 11 ahead of Lautoka with 10 points.

However, the Blues are also be hungry for maximum points after managing only a draw against Nadi on Wednesday.

The national league will go on a break after this match as the teams have a week to prepare for the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT.

Fiji FACT starts on the 22nd of this month.

