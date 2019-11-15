Krishna's ATK ends Bengaluru's unbeaten run

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna helped his ATK Mohun Bagan side beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATK ended Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten start to the Indian Super League 2020-21 with David Williams lone goal of the match.

Williams scored his first goal for ATK in the 33rd minute of the first half.

The Roy Krishna captained side wore black armband to remember the lives lost during TC Yasa in Fiji and those who lost their homes and livelihood.

Happy with the boys’ performance and another win. Awesome goal willo⚽️. Black armband to remember the lives lost during TC Yasa in Fiji and those who’ve lost their homes and livelihood. Praying for you all 🙏🏻 #Eksathe #joymohunbagan💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/i55b6sDgPh — Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) December 21, 2020

The Kolkata giants moved level on points with table-topping Mumbai City FC in the standings.

Mumbai City and ATK both have 16 points after seven matches but City lead with better goal difference.

[Source: Hero ISL]