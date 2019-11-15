Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
EU pledges around $2m to support TC Yasa victims|Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|Cogea villagers faced flooding in the height of TC Yasa|Stall removal upsets Tamavua market vendors|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|
Full Coverage

Football

Krishna's ATK ends Bengaluru's unbeaten run

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
December 22, 2020 11:11 am
ATK Mohun Bagan team players celebrate after David Williams lone goal of the match [Source: Hero ISL]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna helped his ATK Mohun Bagan side beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATK ended Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten start to the Indian Super League 2020-21 with David Williams lone goal of the match.

Williams scored his first goal for ATK  in the 33rd minute of the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

The Roy Krishna captained side wore black armband to remember the lives lost during TC Yasa in Fiji and those who lost their homes and livelihood.

The Kolkata giants moved level on points with table-topping Mumbai City FC in the standings.

Mumbai City and ATK both have 16 points after seven matches but City lead with better goal difference.

[Source: Hero ISL]

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.