Italy boost World Cup qualifying chances with 3-1 win in Estonia

[Source: Reuters]

Italy’s hopes of at least making the World Cup qualifying playoffs were given a boost with a 3-1 win away to Estonia this morning thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Kean got Italy off to the perfect start with a fourth minute strike. Retegui had a penalty saved on the half-hour mark but made amends to double the lead seven minutes from the break.

Esposito, who replaced the injured Kean early in the game, netted the visitors’ third in the 74th but a howler from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Rauno Sappinen to pull one back for Estonia two minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

Norway top Group I with 18 points from six games. Italy have 12 points with a game in hand on their rivals and are three points clear of Israel. Estonia remain fourth on three points.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.