IDC shifts to Lautoka over Ba floodlight snag

Due to floodlight issues, the 2025 FMF Inter District Championship has been moved from Ba’s 4R Stadium to Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The change came after the Ba Town Council informed Fiji FA that it could not provide the floodlights needed for night matches.

The Fiji FA had initially been told that a contractor would supply temporary lights for Ba, but that arrangement is no longer possible.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said the move was necessary to make sure the tournament runs smoothly.

He admitted they were all excited to bring the IDC to Ba’s new stadium, but the lack of lights meant a quick decision had to be made.

The Fiji FA thanked the Ba Town Council for its support and said they hope to bring a major event to Ba in the future when the stadium is ready for night games.

IDC will be held from October 7-12.

