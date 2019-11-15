I believe in my boys says Ba coach

The most successful side in Courts Inter District Championship history, 4R Electrical Ba, is after their 25th title.

After qualifying for the semifinals with Lautoka, Rewa and Labasa, the Men In Black plan to go past Lautoka, however, the sugar city team is the only unbeaten side in the competition.

The last time Ba won the IDC when the tournament was held at the ANZ Stadium was in 2007.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Ba Coach Ronil Kumar says it’s about self-belief for them today against Lautoka in the semifinal.

“I believe in my boys they can do the job so that’s all up to them how they believe in themselves”.

Lautoka coach Ravinesh Kumar says they need to have the right mindset against Ba.

Kumar adds they lacked mental toughness during the BOG but he has seen an improvement in their pool games.

Lautoka is the only unbeaten side in the 2020 IDC.

Ba takes on Lautoka in the first semifinal at the ANZ Stadium today at 3pm before Labasa plays Rewa at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, in the senior division semifinals, Nadroga meets Dreketi at 10am followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Bua at 12pm.The senior semifinals will also be played at the ANZ Stadium.

There will be a Fiji Day celebration at the Stadium at 2pm before the premier semifinal starts.