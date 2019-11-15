Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Team to assess damage at Yadua|
Full Coverage

Football

Fiji willing to host OFC Nations cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 22, 2020 10:03 am
Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf. [File Photo]

Fiji is putting its hand up to host the Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup in June next year.

The OFC Nations Cup is a qualifying event for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be in Qatar.

Fiji Football Association will be working closely with OFC to have the tournament hosted in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says it will come down to either Fiji or New Zealand to hold it next year.

Yusuf adds the final decision will be made by Government.

“The OFC will be working with the government in terms of bringing in the Oceania Nations Cup, the Qatar World Cup qualifiers to Fiji. So all the 11 other member countries will be coming to Fiji if the negotiations will be okayed. New Zealand and Fiji are the only countries that could host this one-off tournament.”

There will be 11 countries that will be taking part in the OFC Nations Cup.

Teams split into two groups based upon FIFA World Ranking playing round-robin games in March and June 2021 and the top two nations in each group progress.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.