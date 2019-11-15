Fiji willing to host OFC Nations cup

Fiji is putting its hand up to host the Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup in June next year.

The OFC Nations Cup is a qualifying event for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be in Qatar.

Fiji Football Association will be working closely with OFC to have the tournament hosted in Fiji.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says it will come down to either Fiji or New Zealand to hold it next year.

Yusuf adds the final decision will be made by Government.

“The OFC will be working with the government in terms of bringing in the Oceania Nations Cup, the Qatar World Cup qualifiers to Fiji. So all the 11 other member countries will be coming to Fiji if the negotiations will be okayed. New Zealand and Fiji are the only countries that could host this one-off tournament.”

There will be 11 countries that will be taking part in the OFC Nations Cup.

Teams split into two groups based upon FIFA World Ranking playing round-robin games in March and June 2021 and the top two nations in each group progress.