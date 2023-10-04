Fiji through to the OFC Futsal Nations Cup semi-finals

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Digicel Fiji Futsal is through to the semi-final of the OFC Nations Cup after beating Vanuatu 2-1 tonight.

Fiji now joins New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Tahiti in the last four.

The result sets-up a semi-final showdown against Tahiti.

New Zealand will face the Solomon Islands.

Fiji led 2-0 at the break with goals to Tevita Waranivalu and Setareki Hughes.

Waranivalu put Fiji in front 12 minutes into the match after beating the defender with an individual brilliance to bag his second goal of the tournament.

Fiji’s second goal came just two minutes after with Gabrieli Matanisiga combining well with Hughes who swept the ball to the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Emori Ragata was kept busy all night as Vanuatu mounted waves of attack but he made sure not let one past him.

Fiji’s defensive game was tested in the second half as Vanuatu was relentless in their pursuit to score.

They were finally paid off with nine minutes remaining with an unmarked Jayson Timatua heading in their lone goal.