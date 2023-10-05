Fiji Futsal set for Tahiti clash

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Digicel Fiji Futsal team is up against a fast and tough Tahiti outfit in the semi-final of the OFC Nations Cup today.

The two sides will meet at 3 p.m. in the first semi-final showdown.

Fiji booked its place with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Vanuatu while Tahiti came through with a 5-3 win over New Caledonia.

Tevita Waranivalu who scored Fiji’s first goal against Vanuatu and was named the Player of the Match says they need to be better against Tahiti.

“Yes, I think they’re totally a new team. I know some of them are playing futsal here for the first time but nothing is taken away from us because the semi-final is a different ball game altogether.”

Fiji’s defensive game stood out against Vanuatu last night, a tactic that coach Jerry Sam says they’ll have to continue.

“Vanuatu was a defending team also but in order for us to win we had to make sure to do our part as a team to defend. We did that and we have a few other things to work on.”

In the second semi-final, New Zealand battles the Solomon Islands at 6 p.m.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.