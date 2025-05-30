Fiji FACT opener ends in stalemate

The opening match of the Bic Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva concluded in a nil-all draw between Nadi and Nadroga.

Despite the lack of goals, both goalkeepers, Nadi’s Joela Biuvanua and Nadroga’s Sakeo Taganeca, emerged as the standout performers with crucial saves.

The game began with a slow momentum in the first half, by limited attacking plays from Nadi.

However, Nadi’s goalkeeper, Biuvanua, made two vital saves that provided defensive advantage for the Jetsetters.

In the second half, Nadi appeared sharper in their attacking efforts, but this momentum gradually faded.

The half also saw Nadi commit four fouls and receive one yellow card.

Blue Rentals and Tours Nadi and Parts Link Automotive/ Manasa Export Nadroga now share 1 point.

Live commentary of the tournament will continue to be available on Radio Fiji Two.

