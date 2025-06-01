Fiji FA takes swift action on poor officiating

The Fiji Football Association has taken swift action, standing down a referee and an assistant referee following concerns raised after Day One of the Bic Fiji FACT.

This decision comes amidst public outcry on social media and direct appeals from team officials calling for improved officiating and a review of match footage.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed to FBC Sports that the association agreed that some decisions made by the on-field referees were indeed incorrect.

“Video clips were analyzed; as a result, we have stood down a referee and an AR (assistant referee) yesterday, as this happened on Day One.”

The CEO says that Fiji FA will continue to take action against referees and officials who do not comply with standards or make errors during matches.

He adds that the association will maintain transparency by continuing to review clips and making decisions based on fairness.

Complaints regarding officiating had been mounting.

Yesterday, FBC Sports reported that Ba officials voiced their unhappiness with on-field decisions from their games against Rewa and Lautoka.

Today, following Rewa’s loss to Lautoka, a visibly disappointed Rewa Coach Rodeck Singh also marched through the stadium halls, openly pointing out what he believed were incorrect decisions made by match officials.

