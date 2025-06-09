Fiji FA duo earns spots on FIFA committees

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji Football Association is celebrating a proud milestone after two of its Vice Presidents were appointed to prestigious FIFA Standing Committees for the 2025–2029 term marking another historic moment for Fijian representation in global football governance.

Fiji FA Vice President West Naziah Ali has been named deputy chairperson of the FIFA Youth Girls’ Competitions Committee, while Vice President North Edwin Chand has been appointed Member of the FIFA Futsal Committee.

The appointments were confirmed following the FIFA Council’s endorsement of the new composition of FIFA’s Standing Committees last week.

Ali’s role will see her join global football leaders in shaping the future of youth girls’ competitions, including the development of pathways and tournaments for aspiring young female players worldwide.

Chand’s appointment, meanwhile, recognises his long-standing contribution to football and futsal in Fiji and the Oceania region.

The Futsal Committee oversees competition management, technical progress and development initiatives aimed at growing the sport internationally.

Fiji FA President and FIFA Council member Rajesh Patel congratulated both officials, describing their appointments as a proud moment for the country.

“This is a proud day for Fiji Football and for the country. Having two of our Vice Presidents represented in FIFA Standing Committees is an incredible achievement and reflects the confidence FIFA has in Fijian leadership.”

Ali says she was honoured to represent Fiji and the Oceania region at the global level.

“It’s an honour to be appointed to this committee and to represent Fiji and the Oceania region. I see this as an opportunity to serve and contribute to the continued growth of women’s football, which has such a promising future.”

Chand echoed similar sentiments, expressing his gratitude to FIFA and Fiji FA.

“Futsal has developed tremendously in Fiji over the years, and this appointment is an opportunity to share our experiences and continue learning from the global futsal community. It’s an honour to represent Fiji and contribute to shaping the future of the sport.”

With the two appointments, Fiji continues to strengthen its presence on the global football stage reinforcing the nation’s growing influence in both men’s and women’s football development.

