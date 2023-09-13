Delta Tigers hopes alive for a spot in the semi-finals

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rewa is aiming for a better outcome in this year’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giant competition.

As the runners-up in the previous edition, their fate in the semi-finals depends on the game between Labasa and Ba tomorrow.

Despite this uncertainty, coach Rodeck Singh states that their preparation remains consistent with minimal changes to their structure.

“The chances is high and to make one of the trophies ours this year we are runners up in Fiji FACT and we are runners up in BOG last year so we will want to go one step further and one step better this year.”

Singh says his side is confident about securing a spot in the semi-finals this weekend.

The game between Labasa and Ba is crucial, as it will decide which team qualifies for this weekends semi-finals.

While Rewa’s place is yet to be confirmed, their plans are already in place.

The semi-finals of the BOG will take place on Saturday, followed by the final on Sunday.