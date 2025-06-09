Dau gives credit where due

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Seventeen-year-old Jason Dau dedicated his match-winning performance to his family and coaches after guiding Tailevu Naitasiri back to the Extra Super Premier League.

Tailevu Naitasiri sealed their return to the top flight after edging Seaqaqa 1-0 in the second-leg playoff at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

Dau says he went into the match believing he would be able to make a difference ,and he did just that.

“First of all, I want to thank Allah Almighty for giving us the strength today. Without Him, we could not have won. I also want to thank my parents, grandparents, and coaches for preparing me and believing in me. I told myself I could score and help our team advance, and it happened.”

Dau scored the decisive goal in the 30th minute, giving his side a 2-0 aggregate victory, having also scored in the first leg.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Seaqaqa pushed hard for an equaliser, but Tailevu Naitasiri’s defence held firm to secure promotion.

