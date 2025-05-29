Confidence over pressure for Suva

Suva FA Team

As Hosts for the Bic Fiji FACT, Suva FC has planned to take one game at a time with no pressure, just sheer confidence.

Like any other team, the capital city boys plan to play hard pressed match and have controlled ball possessions.

Coach Brian Singh says the boys must believe in their own capabilities in order to tackle their opponents head-on.

This will be Singh’s first big tournament as Suva’s coach.

“It’s a big challenge for me, and it’s a very wide experience for me to gain in this tournament. Secondly, soccer is nothing new for me, but it’s a challenge that I have taken to coach.”

The team has been in camp since last Friday.

He adds that assistant coach Mohammad Irfan has been a massive pillar for the team, having been with the team for the past years.

Suva plays Labasa tomorrow at 7 pm, Nadroga on Saturday at 2 pm, and Nadi on Sunday at 5 pm.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.





