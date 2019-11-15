Bua through to senior division final

Bua goalkeeper Ritesh Chand was the hero for the side after stopping two penalties in their 4-2 semifinal win against Tailevu Naitaisiri in the Courts IDC Senior Division semifinal at the ANZ Stadium.

The match ended in a 1-all draw until the final whistle and was forced into extra time which made no difference to the scoreline.

Bua opened the scoring in the first half though Ratu Tuinakabati with the teams going into the breather with a 1-0 scoreline.

Tailevu Naitasiri tried hard to fight back and was awarded a penalty in the second half.

Goalkeeper Tevita Koroi managed to equalise from the spot-kick for a 1-all scoreline.

The northerners managed to score all their first four penalties while Tailevu Naitasiri managed only two with Ritesh Chand stopping two.

Chand also scored the first penalty for Bua while Mohammed Zaid, Ratu Tuinakabati and Radesh Raj converted from the spot-kick.

Two misses for Tailevu Naitasiri were from Kaliova Tivulu and Jone Senikibou while Koroi and Malakai Lavetia scored from the spot-kick.

