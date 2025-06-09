BOG VIP tickets sold out

The VIP tickets for the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament at Subrail Park in Labasa have completely sold out.

Priced at $55 each, the high demand has prompted action from the Fiji Football Association.

Fiji FA General Manager of Operations Anushil Kumar says they are working with the Labasa Town Council to allocate more VIP seats to meet the overwhelming demand.

Article continues after advertisement

Embankments, riverside, and pavilion tickets are selling fast, and Kumar strongly encourages fans to purchase their pre-sale tickets promptly to avoid disappointment at the gate on game day.

“We always have separate gates for them so that they don’t have to stay in the long queue. They just need to get their tickets scanned and enter the stadium. So yes, tickets are in very high demand, and they’re going very fast.”

The group stages of the BOG have already drawn an impressive crowd, with over 13,000 fans attending matches over the opening weekend.

Navua takes on hosts Labasa on Saturday at 2 pm in the first semifinal, while Lautoka takes on Rewa in the second semifinal at 4:30 pm.

You can catch live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.







Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.