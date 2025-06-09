Begg celebrated Ba IDC victory in 2015 at Govind Park

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

RC Manubhai Ba star Nabil Begg was one of those kids then entered the field of play after the final whistle in 2015 to celebrate the side’s FMF Inter District Championship 2-nil victory over Nadi at 4R Stadium Govind Park.

Little did the then 11-year-old Begg know that was the last IDC to be held at Govind Park Ba before it was damaged by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

10 years later, the IDC is the first soccer tournament to be held at Govind Park after it was re-opened this year and the young boy who celebrated with his heroes that day in 2015 is one of the players Ba will be banking on today to bring the title home.

Begg says he still remembers that day in 2015 when Ba won the IDC at home.

”Yes I was here as a fan (2015) I joined the team as a young boy I think I was in class 5 or 6, I jumped on the ground to celebrate with them when they lifted the Cup, it’ll be a proud moment for me if we do make it and it’s going to be a dream come true”.

The last time Stratum Construction Rewa and Ba met in the IDC final was in 2004 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva which the Men In Black won 3-nil on penalty kicks.

Yesterday Ba defeated Labasa 3-nil with goals from Vilitati Kautoga, Begg and Etonia Dogalau.

Ba last won the IDC in 2023 after beating Lautoka 2-1 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Rewa faces RC Manubhai Ba at 3pm today.

In the senior division final, Lami takes on Rakiraki at 10am.

Nasinu battles Tavua at 12:30pm in the Premier final.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Super Premier and Premier finals on Radio Fiji 2.

