Begg breaks the deadlock as Bula FC claim first win

Extra Supermarket Bula FC have secured their first victory in the inaugural OFC Pro League season, edging past Solomon Kings with a hard-fought 1–0 win.

After opening the campaign with a draw and a loss in Round 1, the side finally converted performance into three valuable points.

The decisive moment came through midfielder Nabil Begg, whose lone goal proved enough to separate the two sides in a tightly contested encounter.

Bula FC showed greater composure and control throughout the match, managing the game well after taking the lead.

The result lifts confidence within the squad as they continue to settle into the demands of professional competition and build momentum for the rounds ahead.

Bula FC will face Tahiti United next Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.

