Ba smash Nasinu 7-0 in Premier League

Ba FC have stormed into second place on the Extra Premier League standings after a devastating 7-0 win over Nasinu FC at Govind Park this afternoon.

The emphatic result saw Ba produce a ruthless attacking display, running riot from start to finish to secure a vital three points in the title race and push their points tally to 20.

The victory sees Ba leapfrog Lautoka FC, who had briefly moved into second earlier in the round following a strong 5-1 win over Tailevu Naitasiri FC.

Lautoka had set the early pace in Round 10 with a dominant second-half performance.

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The Blues led 2-1 at halftime before breaking away after the interval with three unanswered goals to seal a convincing win and climb to 19 points.

But Ba’s explosive response ensured the standings shifted again, underlining the tight battle developing near the top of the table.

Elsewhere, leaders Labasa continue to set the pace after a late winner against Rewa yesterday, while Nadroga and Navua shared points in a 1-1 draw as the competition remains finely balanced heading into the next round.