Arsenal handed suspended fine over FA Cup ticketing rule breach

Arsenal have been given a suspended fine of 500,000 pounds ($664,000) for breaching ticketing rules for their FA Cup third round tie at home to Manchester United in January, the FA said on Friday.

Arsenal, who lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw on January 12, did not provide the required full allocation of 9,000 tickets for United fans, the FA said in a statement.

“The fine is suspended pending Arsenal FC’s confirmation that it is able to comply with this requirement for the 2025-26 FA Cup third round and continued compliance for any further rounds,” the FA added.

