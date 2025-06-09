Three killed in Votualailai incident

[Photo: FILE]

Three people have died following a road accident at Votualailai in the Western Division on Sunday night.

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji says the incident highlights the serious consequences of unsafe driving.

ACCF Executive Chair Maritino Nemani is urging motorists to obey road rules, remain alert and avoid behaviour that could put themselves or others at risk.

Nemani says drivers are not only responsible for their own safety, but also for passengers, other motorists and pedestrians.

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The ACCF says it will continue to support road safety awareness and promote responsible behaviour among road users across Fiji.