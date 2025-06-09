Foreign reserves hit record

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s foreign reserves have reached a record $3.9 billion, giving the country a stronger financial buffer against global economic shocks.

The reserves are now at their highest nominal dollar value in Fiji’s history.

This comes as Fiji continues to deal with global economic pressures, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, wars in Europe and the Middle East, higher fuel and food prices, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The record level of reserves provides greater protection against external shocks and supports Fiji’s ability to manage disruptions that could affect the economy.

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It also reflects continued economic activity and financial flows into the country.

Despite the challenges facing small island economies, Fiji has managed to maintain strong foreign reserves while navigating a difficult global environment.

Businesses, investors, workers and communities have all contributed to keeping economic activity moving.

The record reserves strengthen Fiji’s ability to withstand future external pressures and provide greater financial stability as global economic uncertainty continues.