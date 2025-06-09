Pacific demands climate action

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Pacific leaders are calling for stronger climate commitments, easier access to climate finance and clear action to protect communities facing the worsening impacts of climate change.

Speaking at a high-level climate event on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Fiji’s President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu highlighted the

growing threats facing Fiji and the wider Pacific.

He says climate change is already affecting food security, livelihoods and coastal communities.

The President says fish available to each Fijian could fall by nearly a quarter by 2050, while more than a quarter of Fiji’s population lives within one kilometre of the coast.

He says six Fijian communities have already been relocated, with two more currently being moved because of climate impacts.

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President Lalabalavu is calling for stronger national climate plans aligned with the 1.5-degree target and climate finance that reaches vulnerable Pacific nations.

He says funding must deliver practical results, including stronger coastlines, secure food supplies and safe water.

The President has also invited global leaders to visit the Pacific and see the impact of climate change firsthand.

He says Pacific nations are not asking for sympathy, but for climate commitments to be matched by action.